1. 'The World Inside You'

There's still time to catch this exhibit examining creativity and the adolescent brain at the Weisman Art Museum. The body of work was created by adolescent artists in a collaborative research project between artists and researchers. (Ends June 25, 333 East River Road, Mpls., wam.umn.edu)

2. Drag Queen Blingo

Have your dauber ready for a fierce night of fun with B. Louise for the monthly night of life lessons and laughter. Games are free to play and the prizes are rumored to be fabulous. (7 p.m. Wed., Sisyphus Brewing, 712 Ontario Av. W., Mpls., sisyphusbrewing.com)

3. Music Mayhem

Players, warm up those texting fingers for a night of modern music trivia. Participants use their cellphones to answer the gamut of questions to best the competition. (9 p.m. Wednesdays, 490 N. Robert St., St. Paul, camp-bar.net)

4. The Current Happy Hour

The rocking radio station takes its summerlong event to Sociable Cider Werks. This week Mac Wilson hosts indie artist Samia. (4-7 p.m. Thu., 1500 NE. Fillmore St., Mpls., thecurrent.org)

5. Community Carnival

Rain or shine, Waite Park will be filled with games, food and family activities. Bringing the funk without the stink is the band Skunk Hollow with Americana tunes. (5 p.m. Fri., 1810 34th Av. NE., Mpls., activekids.com)

6. Jazz on the Prairie

Lawn chairs and empty stomachs are required for this day of music and food. Seven big bands take the stage while the Eden Prairie Rotary's Rib Fest feeds the crowd. New this year is partner Boom Island Beer. (Noon-7 p.m. Sun., Staring Lake Park, 14800 Pioneer Trail, Eden Prairie, edenprairie.org)

7. World Refugee Day

Salute the wide variety of cultures that bring Minnesota together, while recognizing the contributions of refugees. Learn about various communities through interactive displays, children's activities and live entertainment. (Noon-5 p.m. Sun., Centennial Park, 6301 Shingle Creek Pkwy., Brooklyn Center, capiusa.org)

8. Dog Days of Summer

Friends of Loring Park host a summer kickoff with games in the pool and on the playground. Grab a free meal of a hot dog, chips and beverage while learning about summer programs. (5:30-7 p.m. Mon., Loring Park, 1382 Willow St., Mpls., friendsofloringpark.org)

9. Open Mic Night

The comedians of tomorrow or the ones who should keep their day jobs take the stage for laughs. With free admission, it's a great cheap date night. (8 p.m. Tue., 708 N. 1st St., Mpls., acmecomedycompany.com)

