1. Scott County Historical Society

The newest exhibit, "Women's Work, Life & Labor in Scott County," exposes how women made meaningful careers for themselves against all odds. A reception opens the exhibit with a look at the photographs and artifacts as well as refreshments. (6:30 p.m. Thu., 235 Fuller St. S., Shakopee, scottcountyhistory.org)

2. Hmong New Year celebration

Celebrate the day with music, dancing and more in coordination with the exhibit "How We Got Here & Where We're Going" at Century College Gallery. Curated by Pao Houa Her, the multimedia showcase features the works of Tshab Her, Xee Reiter, Kazua Melissa Vang and Ger Xiong. (5 p.m. Wed., 3300 N. Century Av., White Bear Lake, century.edu)

3. Book launch

Coffee House Press presents "American Precariat: Parables of Exclusion." The anthology includes 15 essays co-edited by a collective of award-winning incarcerated writers, with contributions by Kao Kalia Yang, Lacy M. Johnson and others. (7 p.m. Wed., Hook and Ladder, 3010 Minnehaha Av. S., Mpls., thehookmpls.com)

4. Toddler Thursdays

Let your little ones burn up all of their energy for indoor activities. Avoid the chill of the outdoors with indoor fun including a bouncy house, kicking balls and room to run. (9:30-11:30 a.m. Thursdays through April, TCO Sports Garden, 1490 County Road E, Vadnais Heights, ramseycounty.us)

5. Juxtaposition Arts open house

The arts organization welcomes the community to learn about its updated and expanded free youth programs and employment opportunities. Works from its summer VALT program will be on exhibit. (5-7 p.m. Thu., 1108 W. Broadway, Mpls., juxtapositionarts.org)

6. FamilyJam

Cultures blend to make beautiful music during this family music program. Speaking in Tongues will perform a short concert followed by hands-on experiences with musicians and instrument demonstrations. (10 a.m. Sat., free, advance registration required. Schubert Club Music Museum, Landmark Center, 75 W. 5th St., St. Paul. schubert.org)

7. Maple Grove Home Show

The first 100 attendees to the home improvement extravaganza will receive a goodie bag. DIY-ers can visit with professionals and exhibitors to plan for the remodel of your dreams. (10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat., Maple Grove Community Center, 12951 Weaver Lake Road, Maple Grove, minnesotahomeshows.com)

8. Plymouth Artisan Market

Ditch the big box stores for holiday shopping and opt for something unique and personal. The inaugural showcase will have vendors who'll display a wide range of items, from handmade soaps to apparel, candles, wall art and more. (10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat., Plymouth Community Center, 14800 34th Av. N., Plymouth, plymouthmn.gov)

9. Watch Party

Vegan Water and crew host the monthly gathering that combines documentaries, movies and music. (8 p.m. Mon., Palmer's Bar, 500 Cedar Av. S., Mpls., palmers-bar.com)

