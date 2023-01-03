January used to mark the midseason for TV, but these days new shows are premiering year-round. And you thought you were done unwrapping presents. Here are some new shows to unbox.

"Copenhagen Cowboy" (Thursday on Netflix): A six-episode "neon-drenched noir" from Nicolas Winding Refn ("Drive") follows a woman who escapes a life of servitude and finds herself navigating the ominous landscape of Copenhagen's criminal underworld. Add in a nemesis and some motivations for vengeance and you've got yourself a premise.

"Mayfair Witches" (Jan. 8 on AMC and streaming on AMC Plus): On the heels of AMC's hit adaptation of Anne Rice's "Interview With the Vampire," the network is rolling out its next Rice adaptation. This one's based on the trilogy of supernatural novels that began with 1990's "The Witching Hour." Rice used her own mansion in New Orleans as inspiration! In the series, a young neurosurgeon discovers she's heir to a family of New Orleans witches. "White Lotus" alum Alexandra Daddario stars.

"That '90s Show" (Jan. 19 on Netflix): A spinoff of "That '70s Show," which actually had a previous spinoff called "That '80s Show" that ran all of 13 episodes 20 years ago. Maybe this one will be better? Haven't seen any advanced screeners, so I'm not recommending the show so much as grudgingly making you aware of its existence. Can you feel my enthusiasm, she said facetiously. Red and Kitty are back with a whole new group of teens (their grandkids) gettin' high in the basement.

"Poker Face" (Jan. 26 on Peacock): Natasha Lyonne ("Russian Doll") stars in this 10-episode mystery of the week, solving crimes thanks to her extraordinary ability to determine if someone's lying. It's created by Rian Johnson, of the "Knives Out" franchise, who is becoming something of a slyly comedic whodunit specialist.

"Shrinking" (Jan. 27 on Apple TV Plus): From Bill Lawrence (of "Scrubs" and "Ted Lasso" fame), the series stars Jason Segel as a therapist who tosses both training and professional ethics out the window when he decides to tell his clients exactly what he thinks, no filter. Harrison Ford co-stars.

"Hello Tomorrow!" (Feb. 17 on Apple TV Plus): Billy Crudup ("The Morning Show") stars as a traveling salesman in a retro-future world, selling lunar timeshares. The guy's "unshakable faith in a brighter tomorrow inspires his co-workers and revitalizes his desperate customers, but threatens to leave him dangerously lost in the very dream that sustains him." I have no idea what any of that means, but I'm intrigued.

"Party Down" (Feb. 24 on Starz): A comedy about the misadventures of cater waiters, the original series ran just two seasons but featured actors who would go on to become standouts, including Adam Scott, Jane Lynch and Lizzy Caplan. And now here's the much-delayed (we're talking a decade-plus) third season. Most of the original cast is back (minus Caplan) "once again stoically enduring the procession of random parties and oddball guests all over Los Angeles."

"The Reluctant Traveler" (Feb. 24 on Apple TV Plus): Eugene Levy ("Schitt's Creek") hosts this travel series to destinations including Costa Rica, Finland, Italy, Portugal and South Africa. Levy is as droll and stylish as they come, so the series is bound to have that same energy.