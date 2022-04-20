Just what music fans need after COVID lockdown: another excuse to buy lots of records and spend more time alone at home.

Fortunately, the social aspect of Record Store Day is returning this year along with the onslaught of albums. Saturday's installment of the 15th annual nationwide indie-music store celebration will welcome back capacity crowds and in-store events after two years of being stymied by the pandemic.

Here's a rundown of things to expect for RSD 2022. Happy digging.

1. Live music is back. The Electric Fetus will feature Controversial New Skinny Pill and MMYYKK (noon and 3 p.m., respectively) plus DJ sets by Jake Rudh, Lady Midnight and Brian Engel (11 a.m., 1 and 4 p.m.). Barely Brothers will host In the Trees, Annie & the Bang Bang and Rudegirl (1, 2:30 and 4 p.m.). Extreme Noise features Gnaw and Liquid Lunch at 2 p.m. Rock Paper Scissors has members of Muun Bato at 2 p.m. Hymie's offers Andrew Salgado at 4:30 p.m.

2. Vinyl manufacturing is not fully back yet, though. With pressing plants still logjammed by supply-chain and pandemic delays, organizers have set up a second RSD 2022 date on June 18 to accommodate all the stalled specialty releases.

3. Some Minnesota artists have national RSD releases. The flourishing Replacements reissue machine is offering "Unsuitable for Airplay: The Lost KFAI Concert," a double LP of the 1981 7th St. Entry set featured in last year's "Sorry Ma" box set. Shelved recordings by late 'Mats guitarist Bob Stinson's last band, the Bleeding Hearts, are being issued on vinyl. Golden Smog's all-covers 1992 debut EP, "On Golden Smog," is getting its first vinyl release. A special RSD vinyl version of Prince's "The Gold Experience" is also coming, but not until June 18.

The latest Replacements release for Record Store Day is a 1981 recording from 7th St. Entry.

4. So do some of the biggest artists around. Look for new or newly reissued vinyl LPs from David Bowie, Joni Mitchell, Nicki Minaj, Pearl Jam, Childish Gambino, Stevie Nicks, Kacey Musgraves and the Chili Peppers. U2, Foo Fighters and this year's RSD ambassador Taylor Swift are also all dropping 7-inch collectors singles.

5. Some shops are marking big anniversaries. Know Name Records in south Minneapolis is celebrating both its 45th anniversary and new ownership, after founders Jon Headley and Bruce Benson retired and longtime staffer Ted Kodrak took over. Down in the Valley is marking an even bigger anniversary, its 50th, and hosting an RSD pre-party Friday from 8-10 p.m. at the almost-original Golden Valley site with DJs and a special beer by Broken Clock.

6. Some stores relocated in the pandemic. Roadrunner Records moved a couple of blocks farther south in Minneapolis to a funky little standalone building at 4534 Nicollet Av. S. Rock Paper Scissors bounced north to 2403 Lyndale Av. S. And SolSta Records is now in St. Louis Park, at 6006 Excelsior Blvd.

7. Early birds still get the best earworms. Some stores are opening at 8 a.m. for the hardcore music nerds, including Hopkins' Mill City Sound and Agharta in St. Paul. Most are in business by 9, including the Fetus, Down in the Valley, St. Paul's Eclipse Records and all three Cheapo locations.

See recordstoreday.com for the full release list.