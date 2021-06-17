There might not be fancy brunches and bouquets of flowers, but we shouldn't let Father's Day pass without a fuss. And several local restaurants are happy to help:

Dining out

Can Can Wonderland (755 Prior Av., St. Paul) and Saint Paul Brewing (688 E. Minnehaha Av., St. Paul) are teaming up to offer a free pint — and dad jokes — to dads who come in on Father's Day. Both open at 11 a.m.

A three-course dinner is on the menu at McCormick & Schmick's (3203 Galleria, Edina, mccormickandschmicks.com) both Saturday and Sunday for $47 per person. Choose a starter, entree and dessert from dishes including hearts of romaine Caesar salad, walnut mixed greens salad, stuffed salmon and twin North Atlantic lobster tails and chocolate silk pie. An $8 upgrade adds Chilean sea bass and a 13-ounce center-cut rib-eye to the list of possibilities.

FireLake Grill House & Cocktail Bar at the Radisson Blu Mall of America (2100 Killebrew Drive, Bloomington, firelakerestaurant.com) is offering a special Juicy Lucy-bourbon pairing. The upgrade includes its Eagle Rare FireLake 10 Year Single Barrel bourbon and costs $30.

The Oceanaire Seafood Room (50 S. 6th St., Mpls., theoceanaire.com) is offering a steak — a 10-ounce filet mignon — and shrimp entree for $85 for dine-in or takeout.

At Midtown Global Market (920 E. Lake St., Mpls.), East Lake Craft Brewery, Manny's Tortas and Soul to Soul Smokehouse are teaming up for a special Father's Day meal on Sunday that includes 12 wings from Manny's, a half-rack of ribs and two sides from Soul to Soul Smokehouse and two beers — in a souvenir glass! — from East Lake Craft Brewery, all for $39. Order at East Lake Brewery.

Raise a glass at Parlour St. Paul (267 W. 7th St.), which is holding a cocktail class on Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. Bar manager Jacob Huelster is leading the class, called Stirred, Brown and Boozy. Cost is $85 and includes food; register at parlour.com.

To make at home

P.S. Steak (510 Groveland Av., Mpls.) is offering a variety of grill kits, complete with its house-blend steak sauce and seasoning salt. Kits include: the center cut pack (two, 8-ounce prime tenderloin filets), $85; the premium grilling pack (two 10-ounce Snake River Farms Denver steaks and two 16-ounce prime New York strip steaks), $145; or the high roller grill pack (two 10-ounce Snake River Farms Denver steaks, two 16-ounce prime New York strip steaks, and a 32-ounce prime bone-in dry aged rib-eye steaks), $225. Order online at psmpls.com.

The Capital Grille (801 Hennepin Av., Mpls.) can also help you with your grilling menu with a selection of hard-carved cuts and sides. The Steak Grille Boxes serve four and include bone-in New York strip ($140), bone-in prime rib-eye ($160) or a combination ($150) and sides such as lobster mac and cheese ($40) or its signature Sam's mashed potatoes, creamed spinach or grilled asparagus ($20 each). If burgers are your thing, they have those, too (six 8-ounce burgers for $50). To order, go to thecapitalgrille.com.