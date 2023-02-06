More from Star Tribune
Local
What's the project happening on I-35W, and when will it be done?
And Plymouth MetroLink's on-demand ride service is now taking passengers to Maple Grove.
www.startribune.com
65th annual Grammy Awards
The 65th annual Grammy Awards were held on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles.
Wolves
Souhan: Wolves coach Finch is having another happy new year
The Wolves' dismantling of Denver on Sunday night continued the trend of resurgence in January for the second year in a row.
Wolves
Timberwolves win 128-98 after Nuggets hold back four starters
Denver's inactives included star center Nikola Jokic, but the Wolves stayed clear of any letdown.
Wild
Wild goalie Gustavsson goes from insurance to assurance
Pegged to play behind Marc-Andre Fleury, Filip Gustavsson has stepped into a valuable role in Minnesota.