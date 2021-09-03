Pick Six is a half-dozen cool things in music, from two points of view.

Deidre Campbell of Andover:

1 Nanci Griffith. The esteemed singer-songwriter was so mesmerizing and a lovely songbird in concert. To see Nanci sing her songs (usually preceded by a stirring, descriptive intro) demonstrated how she had a natural ability for presence, poise and connection with her audience. She will be missed!

2 Patti Smith, Surly Festival Field. She had encouraging words and was an early reminder that we are still in the thick of a pandemic that musicians are trying to responsibly emerge from. Patti and her band were delighted to perform, even the grasshoppers showed up in big numbers.

3 "Boomer Jam," WTIP Community North Shore Radio, Grand Marais. Bringing musical enjoyment with thoughtful selections and deep cuts from the 1960s through the 1980s. The epitome of how Steven Van Zandt would describe the "best decades in music." Fridays 8 to 10 p.m.

Jon Bream, Star Tribune critic:

1 The Spinners and Little Anthony & the Imperials, State Fair. These veteran vocal groups put on stylishly entertaining Vegas-y shows. At 80, Little Anthony still has that scintillating high-pitched, girlish voice and oodles of personality. With only one original member (Henry Fambrough, 83), the still-mighty Spinners delivered polished harmonies, choreography and showmanship on hit after hit.

2 Ujamaa Music Group, State Fair. Organized by a St. Paul social service organization, this year-old hip-hop crew impressed with their spirit, confidence and uplifting words, especially on "The Color of My Skin." Shoutouts for solo turns by Young Light for the frenetic rap-rock winner "Going Stupid" and DeTrell Melodies for singing the soulful "Looking."

3 "Summer of Soul" comes to Paisley Park. A screening of this superb documentary about a series of concerts in 1969 in Harlem (with Stevie, Gladys, Sly, Mahalia, Mavis et al.) will be screened at Prince's complex on Sept. 19 with a bonus: Q&A (and DJ set) with the film's director, Questlove.