Pick Six is a half-dozen cool things in music, from two points of view.

Dean Schieve of Lakeville:

1 TradFest@Home. The annual event celebrating Ireland's deep well of traditional and folk music was held in January at Dublin Castle. On March 20, "The Best of TradFest" will be streamed online, with a replay of a stirring performance by Hothouse Flowers.

2 "Renegades: Born in the USA, Episode 3. Amazing Grace: American Music." Bruce Springsteen's and Barack Obama's Spotify podcast covers both disparate and shared trails of their music-infused journeys, kibitzing about the music that inspired them, soothed them and riled them up.

3 Mark Abis, "China Ship." Released in England last June, the album speaks to the times in which we live, and is certain to be a crowd pleaser when it comes across the pond. Whether bright or sorrowful, the poignant words have listeners leaning in.

Jon Bream, Star Tribune critic:

1 Janelle Monae, "Turntables" on "A Late Show With Stephen Colbert." Written for "All In: The Fight for Democracy," a documentary about activist Stacey Abrams and U.S. voter suppression, this galvanizing jam finds Monae spitting verses to a march-like cadence and then delivering explosively rocking revolutionary choruses about turning the tables. Key lyric: "I keep my hands dirty, with my mind clean/I got a new agenda with a new dream/We kicking out the old regime/Liberation, elevation, education."

2 Silk Sonic, "Leave the Door Open." This new supergroup featuring Bruno Mars and Anderson. Paak previews its debut album with this silky, seductive slow jam. Since it's Bruno, there is an unmistakable retro feel with a modern twist; so think the Jacksons in the late 1970s. Silk Sonic will perform on Sunday's Grammy Awards.

3 Har Mar Superstar release party for "Roseville" album. The ever-creative Minneapolis music maker invited people to a COVID-safe listening party at a Har Mar Mall parking lot in Roseville. Ordering pizza was encouraged. Way to represent.