A half-dozen cool things in music, from two points of view:

Hannah Brugman of Minneapolis:

1 Art-A-Whirl music. Always good to see a local fav, Graveyard Club, at Bauhaus — a nice relaxing break from all Whirl'n activities. The cloudy-chill weather also helped set the mood for Graveyard. Stopped by Indeed for LA Buckner + Big Homie and loved it! So much fun, and we appreciated their jazz-inspired "Mario" theme song.

2 Billie Eilish on "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman." I had no idea she suffered from Tourette syndrome. I really applaud some of her takes. This comment really stuck with me: "The most common way that people react is they laugh because they think I'm trying to be funny … and I'm always left incredibly offended by that." Dave did a great job with this interview, very intimate.

3 Japanese Breakfast on "Saturday Night Live." Japanese Breakfast is becoming one of my favorite bands. I love her whole aesthetic. I just wish she would have done "Savage Good Boy," as that's her best song, in my opinion.

Jon Bream, Star Tribune critic:

1 "Moulin Rouge," Orpheum Theatre. By using lyrics from pop hits as dialogue (both spoken and sung), this cleverly assembled story of a love triangle in Paris circa 1899 is a joyful romp that compels you to rethink these lyrics. There are newer songs — like "Rolling in the Deep," "Chandelier" and "Bad Romance" — than those used in the 2001 movie on which this musical is based. Courtney Reed sparkles as Satine.

2 Kendrick Lamar, "Auntie Diaries." On his complicated new album, the revered Pulitzer-winning rapper confesses in this standout track about his trans relatives — it's complicated, but the love is undiminished. That's keeping it real.

3 Lisa Fischer, the Dakota. No singer transports you like this divine one as she organically turns familiar songs inside out and reveals new meanings. Brightest of the many highlights: "Never Too Much," "Hurt," "Gimme Shelter," "Jumpin' Jack Flash" and her own "How Can I Ease the Pain."

