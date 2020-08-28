An Xcel Energy Center food vendor has permanently laid off 541 employees in St. Paul, including some members of the Unite Here Local 17 due to fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, state officials announced Friday.

In its letter to the state, Levy Premium Foodservice cited "unforeseen business circumstances and COVID-19" for the layoffs, which were effective Aug. 1 for select salaried managers and hourly employees.

Hourly workers have been working reduced hours since March, while salaried employees have been furloughed since May.

Workers permanently let go include sous chefs, a cook, food and beverage managers, human resources and accounting managers plus bartenders, cashiers, dishwashers, hosts, warehouse workers and servers.

The layoffs are the latest of thousands as the pandemic canceled concerts and other entertainment events across the country. That fallout is badly hurting food, travel and entertainment venues like the Xcel Center.

Minnesota's jobs picture has brightened somewhat from its initial pandemic shock last spring, recovering about one-third of jobs lost at the outset of the downturn.

Minnesota officials noted that growth slowed in July, however, when the unemployment rate improved to 7.7%, down from a record high 9.9% in May. They have also cautioned that the number of unemployed workers may have been undercounted.