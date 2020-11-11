StarTribune
Record 56 COVID-19 deaths reported in Minn.
Walz orders early bar closures, group limits to curb virus spread
Vikings fans won't be allowed in U.S. Bank Stadium for rest of season
Mpls. Council, chief clash over plan for outside police help
Trump emerges from White House to mark Veterans Day
Election officials nationwide find no evidence of voting fraud
Charges: Trump backer swings golf club at couple in White Bear Lake with political sign
How Gov. Walz's new COVID guidelines will shape Thanksgiving for Minnesotans
Wait, so where in Minnesota did Kanye get all his votes?
Boxed wines' surge in quality has made them a pandemic staple
Big-time moves: St. Thomas signs first D-I athletes, expanding staff
Variety 573040291

5 great boxed wines that are affordable and high-quality

By Bill Ward Special to the Star Tribune
November 11, 2020 — 11:10am

Consumers came for the convenience and the bargain prices of boxed wines. They stayed for the quality. Here are five boxed wines (plus a few extras) worth checking out:

Bota Box California Pinot Grigio: Santa Margarita remains a popular crowd-pleaser in the pinot grigio world. But for about the same price as one bottle of that, consumers can get the equivalent of four bottles of really good juice here. The florals are stellar, the juicy, citrusy/peachy/apple-y fruit tasty and refreshing. From $16.

Provisions Rosé: Many, if not most, boxed rosés pile on the sugar. This domestic wine straddles the line between crisp Provence offerings and jammy West Coast wines. It’s the very definition of clean and fresh. Just try not to hum “Strawberry Fields Forever” while quaffing this pink delight. From $20.

La Vieille Ferme Vin Rouge: I’ve been loving this wine for more than three decades, and it was great to see it go the boxed route a few years back. Produced by the same family that makes the phenomenal Beaucastel Châteauneuf-du-Pape, it’s a spot-on amalgam of great fruit, herbs and spices. Ideal for Thanksgiving feasts. From $24.

Juan Gil Shania Monastrell: This exemplary rendition of a variety also known as mourvedre boasts big-time blueberry flavors, surprising length and the sturdiness one expects from this grape. The Shania White is also a gem, sumptuous but balanced. And if you like any of these, look for boxes from another Spanish brand, Viña 25. From $18.

House Wine red, white and pink: If there’s anybody who does a better job of pleasing both novices and cork dorks than Charles Smith, I’d love to hear about them. This Washington-based winery offers up dandy merlot as well as an array of swell reds and whites, plus one of the better boxed rosés out there. From $18.50.

Bill Ward writes at decant-this.com. Follow him on Twitter: @billward4.

