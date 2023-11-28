Mayo Clinic is pledging to transform hospital medicine through a $5 billion expansion of its Rochester, Minn., campus that will reshape the city's skyline and bring care to patients — rather than the other way around.

The clinic over six years will erect five buildings, including a nine-story patient care complex that will connect via a "skybridge" to the existing campus. Mayo hosted Gov. Tim Walz and other dignitaries Tuesday to publicly launch the project.

A key goal is to create "neighborhoods" where patients with similar conditions receive all of their care, rather than segmented departments that have patients walking and wheeling across campus for consultations and tests, said Dr. Craig Daniels, a physician leader of the project. Online tools will prepare patients for admission before they arrive and acquaint them with the hospital's relocated entrance.

"Some patients really have a once-in-a-lifetime journey to Mayo Clinic and they arrive here with concern, with fear," he said. "We need to honor their arrival by replacing that fear with hope and confidence that we are doing the right things for them."

The expansion fulfills Mayo's commitment to Destination Medical Center, a plan hatched a decade ago to maintain Rochester as a global health care destination. Minnesota committed $585 million in state, Olmsted County, and Rochester taxpayer funds over 20 years for civic improvements to reach that goal.

The expansion comes at a challenging time, even for Mayo with its international reputation of care for complex and mysterious diseases. While the health system is showing signs of economic recovery, its operating income declined 50% last year because of rising staffing costs and capacity problems that left its hospitals stuck with patients who couldn't be discharged on time.

Daniels said Mayo has been planning this investment for years as part of a project named "Bold. Forward. Unbound." that seeks to replace outdated buildings that aren't equipped for new technology. Upgrades are underway at Mayo's hospitals in Mankato, Minn., La Cross, Wis., Scottsdale, Ariz., and Jacksonville, Fla.

"We're confident now is the right time during a moment of difficulty in health care for the world's leader in health care to step forward and provide solutions," Daniels said. "We need to build new space and invest in technology for our patients and for our staff. We can't ask them to continue to practice in a difficult environment. We need to give them the tools and resources they need in order to make health care fantastic again."

Construction will start in early 2024 and include demolition of existing Mayo buildings. The health system still needs support from the city of Rochester for some traffic designs, including the permanent closures of Third Avenue Southwest and Fourth Avenue Southwest between Center Street and Second Street Southwest.

Parking will shift during different stages of the project, but should increase to 1,300 spaces in the end with the construction of two new ramps. A Mayo spokesperson said the health system will keep neighbors updated about the project, including the construction of the patient complex that will thread between two downtown churches.

The project doesn't require a legislative exemption to Minnesota's hospital bed construction moratorium, because it will keep Mayo under its current licensed capacity of 2,059 beds, Daniels said.

Inpatient care will continue for now at the St. Mary's campus on the west edge of town, but not at the existing Rochester Methodist Hospital building downtown. Plans for that building are uncertain, but it is likely to host clinical trials, outpatient clinics and medical classrooms, said Dr. Amy Williams, Mayo's executive dean of practice.

The old Lourdes High School building downtown will be converted into a logistics center and connected to the Mayo campus by a tunnel.

Mayo was heavily invested in planning and preparation for the project last spring when it threatened to pull the plug if lawmakers passed legislation it opposed. The gambit worked for Mayo, disrupting plans to give Minnesota's nurses more direct authority over their staffing levels and to create an affordability board that could penalize high-cost hospitals.

Walz negotiated alternatives with lawmakers following Mayo's threat, and was on hand Tuesday to celebrate the construction project that will support Minnesota's largest employer.

Hospital leaders have bemoaned the shortage of transfer options when patients are ready to leave — which results in the boarding of patients in inpatient beds and backlogs that last for hours or days in emergency rooms. Minnesota gave $18 million in financial relief to hospitals just for the amount of boarding they reported in the first five months of 2023.

Williams said the project will help by investing in personal health technologies that allow more patients to recover from hospitalizations at home with monitoring by Mayo caregivers. Mayo wants to "blur the lines" separating inpatient, outpatient and online care on its new campus, she added, because patient needs often get missed in the handoff from one to the other.

If that blended approach works, then it could offer lessons to other hospitals that reduce costs and improve care, she added. "We're hoping this is a learning lab for the world."