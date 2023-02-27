Rising labor costs in 2022 dampened earnings across Mayo Clinic's health system.

The Rochester-based health system reported Monday an operating income of $595 million last year — a 50% drop from 2021 when it reported a record $1.2 billion in operating income.

Through the first three quarters of 2022, contract labor costs for supplementary staff, like traveling nurses, rose about 75%.

The situation improved through the year, but affected final numbers another way by limiting the rate of revenue growth, said Dennis Dahlen, the clinic's chief financial officer.

"Contract labor and supplementary workforce needs really did play a part in our lower performance than 2021," Dahlen said. But even with contract labor and overtime by staff, "we really struggled keeping full capacity on-line for the entire year."

Revenue of $16.3 billion was up about 3.6% — a growth rate that's only about half as much as usual, Dahlen said. He added: "Part of that is, we couldn't keep everything open to the degree that we're used to keeping things open. ... It's all parts of the care continuum."

About 1.4 million patients — comparable to the previous year — sought care across Mayo's network of hospitals and clinics including its largest medical centers in Arizona, Florida and Minnesota. Patients came from every state in the U.S. and nearly 130 countries.

The clinic posted expenses of about $15.7 billion, with a 3.7% operating margin that fell short of the 7.7% margin in 2021.

Mayo says it received more than $1 billion in philanthropic gift for the fourth consecutive year.

"We have planned for and continue to invest in our future," Dr. Gianrico Farrugia, the president and chief executive at Mayo Clinic, said in a statement.