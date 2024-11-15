The 5 best things our food writers ate in the Twin Cities area this week

The broth is a warm way to start a meal on a nippy day. But if you want to follow that with something more, well, solid, there’s a long list of egg dishes, Benedicts and open-faced sandwiches. I went for the gravlax tartine ($18), which comes topped with a generous amount of lemon mascarpone and ruby red slivers of salmon that has been cured in-house, plus little flavor pops from capers, shaved red onion, petite rounds of cherry tomato and a sprinkling of herbs. The sourdough toast at its base comes from Patisserie 46, if you needed any more proof that this place is all about high-quality ingredients handled with care. There’s a nice lineup of coffees and cocktails, too. Stonegarden is open daily from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Sharyn Jackson)