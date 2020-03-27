Two more people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota as the number of known cases and hospitalizations stemming from the coronavirus pandemic continues to increase, state officials said Friday.

The increase brings the statewide total for deaths to four, according to data posted this morning by the Minnesota Department of Health.

COVID-19 is a viral respiratory illness caused by a new coronavirus that surfaced late last year.

Many cases have mild or moderate illness, the health department says, and do not require a clinic visit. Most don’t require hospitalization, but the latest numbers illustrate how the condition can require sophisticated medical care.

Thirty-four patients currently require hospitalization, up from 31 cases on Thursday. Since the first coronavirus case was reported in Minnesota on March 6, a total of 51 patients have required hospitalization, the health department says.

The tally of people who’ve tested positive for the virus now stands at 398, up from 346 cases Thursday.

For more than a week, public health officials have stressed that the reported case count understates the number in Minnesota who’ve been infected and sickened. The virus is thought to be circulating across much of the state, but limited testing supplies make it impossible to precisely document the spread.

At 11:59 p.m. Friday, Minnesota will implement a “stay-at-home” order that’s meant to slow the spread of disease. Slowing the pace of patients who require intensive care is one goal of the order, Gov. Tim Walz said.

As of Friday, 40 counties in Minnesota were reporting cases, up from 37 counties on Thursday. Beltrami, Faribault and Lincoln counties are new to the list. Hennepin continues to have the most known cases of any county (141).

Friday marks the third daily update so far in which the health department has added more than 50 confirmed cases to the statewide count.

“Those at highest risk for severe illness include older people or those that have certain underlying health conditions,” the health department says on its website.

The state says the number of cumulative tests completed since Jan. 20 increased from about 12,950 on Thursday to 14,003.

The number of COVID-19 patients who no longer need to be isolated now stands at 180, up from 134 patients the previous day.

