Vikings
Ed Donatell helped solve the NFL's best offenses. Can he fix the Vikings' defense?
The new defensive coordinator's 3-4 scheme is "engineered to make life difficult for the best player in the game, the quarterback."
Vikings
Ed Donatell: NFL coaching journeyman lands with the Vikings
The 65-year-old defensive coordinator is with his seventh NFL team as he enters his 32nd season in the league.
4th Annual Minnesota Ethiopian Fest
The 4th Annual Minnesota Ethiopian Fest was held on Sunday, September 4, 2022 at Aerie Stadium in Eden Prairie.
Twins
Arraez calls spoiling White Sox no-hitter 'doing his job'
Luis Arraez's place in the AL batting race wasn't lost on him when he wrecked Dylan Cease's gem with two outs in the ninth inning Saturday.
Gophers volleyball beats Florida
The Minnesota Gophers beat the Florida Gators 3-1 on Sunday, September 4, 2022.