Minnesota added 426 new lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, while the number of deaths attributed to the viral respiratory illness remained in the single digits in the state.

Four new deaths were reported in the daily data release on Wednesday, the lowest tally of fatalities in a week’s time. Ten of the past 11 days have had single-digit numbers of COVID-19 deaths. The number of deaths per day peaked on May 28 at 35.

The first day of July also saw continued declines in the number of people in the hospital for COVID-19, with 125 people getting intensive care in Minnesota hospitals for the illness, and another 135 in regular beds. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 have been trending downward since early June.

The state has now had 36,716 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including the 426 added to the list Wednesday.

Gov. Tim Walz has said the number of new COVID-19 cases confirmed by laboratory testing plateaued in June. But the trend in recent days is difficult to discern, because test results are publicly reported based on the date the specimen was collected — meaning that the most recent data is the most incomplete.

Using a seven-day average to smooth over daily trends, the rate of new positive cases declined during the first half of June, but then rebounded and started growing again on June 16, when the seven-day average was 309 new cases. Since then, the daily average surpassed 400 on June 26, after which the data are incomplete.