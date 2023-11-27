A child was found unresponsive in a pond in the Bryn Mawr Meadows Park in Minneapolis on Sunday afternoon and was taken to HCMC for evaluation.

Hennepin County Sheriff's deputies and Minneapolis police were called to the park just north of Interstate 394 just before 3 p.m. Sunday, when someone reported finding a 4-year-old child unresponsive in a pond.

Maj. Patrick Enderlein, a spokesman for the Sheriff's Office, said the office had not received information about the child's condition.