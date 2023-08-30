A 4-year-old boy drowned in a pond Tuesday afternoon after going missing from his home in Fridley.

The Fridley Police Department responded just before 1:30 p.m. to reports of a boy going missing from his home in the 1600 block of Rice Creek Road NE., the Anoka County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Tuesday night.

Shortly after arriving, officers spotted the unresponsive child in a nearby pond and pulled him out.

The Fridley Fire Department and additional emergency responders performed lifesaving measures before taking him to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The drowning remains under investigation.

In a separate incident, an unconscious boy was pulled from a pond in Woodbury on Monday. Officials have not said if he survived.