Expansions, relocations and reopenings; it's going to be a busy week for restaurants — and diners.

Rochester's Fiddlehead Coffee Co. has migrated north, landing in Bloomington last weekend. Coffee, focaccia sandwiches, housemade pastries, wine and beer are on the menu at the cafe and roaster's third location, at 8061 33rd Av. S., Bloomington (fiddleheadcoffee.co). Open daily from 7 a.m.

Churchill Street, a sunny counter-service cafe in a former Shoreview hardware store, opened Nov. 10 (4606 Churchill St., Shoreview, churchillst.com). Pastries, breakfast items, sandwiches, soups and shareables are on the menu designed by Jonathan Gans, the former executive chef from Bachelor Farmer. Plus, grab kitchenware and Milkjam ice cream pints to go from the small market. Open 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Wed.-Sun.

El Paso Tex-Mex cuisine is coming to the North Loop Galley food hall, when MB Foodhouse officially opens Nov. 12. Previously located in Uptown, MB Foodhouse joins Wrecktangle Pizza, Soul Fu and Ono Hawaiian Plates at this small food-business incubator (729 Washington Av. N., Mpls., northloopgalley.org/mb-foodhouse). They'll be topping Nixta corn tortillas with braised pork, marinated chicken and salsa macha, or charred cauliflower (that taco is on the menu as "vegan death"), plus bowls, taquitos and loaded fries. Open for lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun.

Ama means "mother" in Tibetan, and Ama Sushi is a family endeavor for brothers Sonam Nyorie and Rinpo Yak, who are merging their Tibetan cuisine with Nyorie's expertise as a sushi chef at a new restaurant at 50th and France. Nyorie took the same approach at sister restaurant Momo Sushi (1839 Central Av. NE., Mpls., momosushimn.com). On the menu at Ama Sushi, which officially opens Nov. 16, find Tibetan momos (steamed dumplings), sake flights and both traditional and nontraditional sushi — the Lungta Roll, with spicy salmon, tuna, yellowtail, avocado and tobiko, for example, is inspired by the colors in a Tibetan prayer flag. Ama Sushi takes over the former Hana Bistro (5033 France Av. S., Mpls.). Open for lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun.

Now open ... again

After sustaining fire damage in mid-October, only two weeks into its run, the northeast Minneapolis pizzeria Slice is back. The pizza-by-the-slice window reopened Nov. 6, with the help of a GoFundMe that brought in more than $25,000. Slice is at519 E. Hennepin Av., Mpls.