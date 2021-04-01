Also available for Bandcamp.com's monthly first-Friday sale:

I Self Devine, "Rituals of Resilience": The Minneapolis rap pioneer's new Medium Zach-produced album is a companion piece to an exhibit he co-curated at the Minneapolis Institute of Art exploring shared Black experiences and identity issues in harrowing but hopeful terms.

Sarah Morris, "Between Here and There": This Ameri­cana-tinged folkie built her intimate EP around music written with friends Jillian Rae and Lars-Erik Larson, plus an ultra-soft cover of the Thompson Twins' "Hold Me Now."

Brianna Kočka, "Let It Stay": The blushingly personal songwriter and Zoo Animal guitarist adds a lightly jazzy tinge and deep-breath escapism to her elegant new EP, part Valerie June and part "Court and Spark."

King Broder, "Sweep": Bad Plus/Happy Apple drummer Dave King and Fog/Cloak Ox sonic mutineer Andrew Broder turned their live duo appearances into a toolkit-emptying, 36-minute electronic mash-up that predictably defies genres but not expectations.

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER