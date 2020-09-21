The DC Comics/Warner Bros. online convention finished up recently — and just like FanDome I on Aug. 22, FanDome II on Sept. 12 was an impressive enterprise with lots of announcements. After FanDome I, a poster on my message board lamented the lack of comics news at a DC Comics event. And sure enough, FanDome I was mostly about DC-related movies and video games, with only a smattering of other news.

That was corrected with FanDome II, which could be categorized as mostly about the comics, DC-related TV shows and fan-contributed content. And it was overwhelming.

Despite the bigger presence for comics in FanDome II, the big announcements were all TV. Typical. Anyway, here are the biggest:

“Doom Patrol”: “Doom Patrol” has been approved for a third season, which is a huge relief. Season 2, truncated by the pandemic, ended on a cliffhanger for nearly every character. Without a third season, we wouldn’t know the fate of Dorothy Spinner (kidnapped by, and in combat with, the Candlemaker). We wouldn’t know how the bulk of the team would escape being trapped in wax. And our last sight of Cliff “Robotman” Steele would be his decapitated head. (Don’t worry, he’s fine, since his brain is the only original equipment left.) The only downside is that DC’s news release emphasized HBO Max as the place to see “Doom Patrol.”

“Legends of Tomorrow”: FanDome revealed the basic structure of “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” Season 6. Evidently, the intrepid (if stunningly erratic) crew of the Waverider is going to be searching for space aliens throughout history. Given the penchant “Legends” has for finding the most outrageous possible plotline to follow, this should be fun.

Lisseth Chavez is joining “Legends of Tomorrow.”

But the bigger news was the addition of a new crew member, in the person of Esperanza “Spooner” Cruz (Lisseth Chavez). That’s a good thing, because the existing crew members have been dropping like flies.

“Pennyworth”: The big news about “Pennyworth,” the story of Alfred (Jack Bannon) in 1960s London on Epix, is that Martha Kane (Emma Paetz) is pregnant. Martha is, of course, Thomas Wayne’s (Ben Aldridge) girlfriend and future wife. So we’re to expect baby Bruce Wayne this season, along with the addition of Lucius Fox. If you’re a comics fan, however, you suspect a different baby: Thomas Jr. In the main Batman history, this older brother for Bruce doesn’t exist. But in some of the darker, long-forgotten corners of DC history, he lived — and died. A baby Thomas would be really interesting ... and wouldn’t put a clock on how long Thomas and Martha have to live.

“Young Justice”: The big announcement for this DC Universe (soon-to-be HBO Max?) animated show is that Season 4 will be subtitled “Phantoms.” That tells us precisely nothing, unless a legion of ghosts shows up.

But I’m glad for the opportunity to mention “Young Justice,” which is the Teen Titans on Earth-you’ve-never-been-here-before. Whereas “Teen Titans GO!” and “Titans” are pretty similar to their comics counterparts, “Young Justice” uses one iteration of the famed team as a starting point, but then goes its own way. As a result, there are all kinds of characters on the show that you can only see on “Young Justice” (and in a precious few comic books).

“Young Justice” is actually dead serious. So serious I found the first season a little depressing. But I powered through, whereupon I began to appreciate its unique lineup, personalities and history. Now with more phantoms!