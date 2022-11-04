3M has agreed to widespread water testing and treatment for people living near its Cordova, Ill., factory after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency found that contamination from PFAS has created "an imminent and substantial endangerment" of drinking water supplies.

The requirement, part of an EPA administrative order, comes as the agency is accelerating its response to these substances, collectively known as PFAS. This move towards regulation and a bevy of lawsuits based on the health effects of these chemicals present a mounting cost for Maplewood-based 3M, which developed the compounds and uses them in products like the water and stain protector Scotchgard.

"Communities have suffered far too long from exposure to these chemicals," EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan said in a statement. "This settlement is a critical step forward in our work to protect communities from pollution and hold polluters accountable for their actions."

In a news release, John Banovetz, an executive vice president at 3M, said that "This agreement demonstrates the positive impact that engagement between regulators and 3M can have for communities, and we appreciate the EPA's work to reach this milestone."

A spokesman for 3M did not immediately respond to follow-up questions on how much the testing and treatment would cost the company.

The firm's Cordova plant is beside the Mississippi River just north of the Quad Cities area, on the Iowa border. It was permitted to discharge wastewater into the river by EPA, with a requirement to monitor PFAS levels but in 2019 told the agency it was releasing more of the chemicals than it had previously reported. In all, the order notes that at least "60 PFAS analytes" were released into the air, water and soil around the plant.

The company was independently testing some of these water sources as early as July, and offering treatment through granulated activated carbon filters. It's unclear if the recipients of this testing or treatment waived their rights to sue the company in exchange for accepting 3M's help; the company did not immediately respond to a question asking about its previous testing agreements.

Now, 3M is required by EPA to test all private wells within three miles of the Cordova plant, and public water systems up to 10 miles away. Some of the municipal systems that will be tested include East Moline, Moline, and Rock Island in Illinois; and Davenport, Iowa.

"This is a comprehensive effort to address PFAS contamination in drinking water systems that is near the Cordova facility and to sample public water systems in an area that further expands from the facility," Diana Saenz, the acting director of the Water Enforcement Division at EPA, said in an interview.

In all, 250,000 people are served by water that will be tested under the settlement, Saenz said.

The Cordova order has echoes in the Twin Cities, where 3M was found to have contaminated groundwater with the same class of chemicals in the area around its Cottage Grove plant in the East Metro.

About 150 square miles in Washington County is covered by a plume of PFAS-tainted groundwater, affecting about 170,000 people in Washington County. The state of Minnesota settled with the company for $850 million, which is being used for water quality projects.

PFAS chemicals have been linked to health problems such as increased risk of liver, kidney and testicular cancers, decreased fertility and increased blood pressure in pregnant women, according to EPA. They do not break down readily in the environment and accumulate in the bodies of people who are exposed to them, earning the nickname "forever chemicals."

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

Juanpablo Ramirez-Franco of WNIJ Northern Public Radio contributed to this story.