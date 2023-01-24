Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Maplewood-based 3M announced Tuesday it is cutting 2,500 manufacturing jobs around the world as demand for its products slows.

CEO Mike Roman called it a "necessary decision to align with adjusted production volumes" following a "slower-than-expected" end to the year and bleak outlook for 2023.

The company did not immediately say where the job losses would occur. 3M has about 95,000 employees globally.

3M's disposable respirator business and other consumer-facing markets have especially declined, according to Tuesday's news release.

Over the last three months of 2022, 3M saw profits slide to $541 million compared to $1.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted for litigation and environmental issues, earnings per share still came in below analyst expectations.

Quarterly sales of $8.1 billion were flat compared to the same period a year before, when removing the effect of divestitures.

For the full year, 3M reported a $5.7 billion profit, a 2% annual decline. Adjusted earnings per share were down 6% compared to 2021.

The company had $34.2 billion in revenue in 2022, a decline of 3% attributable in part to a strong dollar and divestitures.

For 2023, 3M expects a 6% to 2% drop in sales and a 10% decline in adjusted earnings.

"We expect macroeconomic challenges to persist in 2023," Roman said in the news release.