3M is laying off 1,100 employees at its Maplewood headquarters, the company told the state this week.

That's nearly twice as many Minnesota job losses as the company previously anticipated would be part of a sweeping cost-cutting plan and at least 10% of the local workforce.

"The additional number adds in remote employees who work for our headquarters but are not based in Minnesota," the company said in a statement Tuesday.

The layoff notice follows last week's announcement that 6,000 jobs will be cut globally as the company embarks on a structural reorganization. An additional 2,500 manufacturing jobs are being cut as well, 3M announced in January.

In total, 3M is reducing its roughly 90,000-employee headcount by 10% around the world.

Headquarters layoffs are set to begin June 30.

Few other details were included in 3M's letter to the state Department of Employment and Economic Development. Such public notice is required for layoffs of a certain size.

It is the largest layoff announced in Minnesota so far this year. The pending closure of the HyLife pork plant in Windom, Minn., would end employment for just over 1,000 people.