Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Gift this Article Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Maplewood-based 3M is cutting 6,000 jobs globally to save money and become "stronger, leaner and more focused," the company announced Tuesday.

That's in addition to the recently announced 2,500 manufacturing layoffs for a combined reduction of nearly 10% of the company's workforce.

The structural reorganization is expected to save the company $700 million to $900 million annually and will impact "all functions, businesses, and geographies."

"To strengthen 3M for the future, today we announced actions that will reduce costs at the corporate center, further simplify and strengthen our supply chain structure and streamline our go-to-market business models, which will improve margins and cash flow," CEO Mike Roman said in a news release.

The company expects sales to drop 2% to 6% this year and adjusted earnings to fall about 10% from 2022 levels.

In the first quarter, sales of $8 billion were down 9% compared to the year before. Adjusted earnings per share of $1.76 fell 22% from the first quarter of 2022, the company reported Tuesday.

"We continued our relentless focus on serving customers and aggressively managed costs," Roman said in the release. "Market trends were as we expected, and we made changes to improve our operations and position us for success as supply chains improve."

3M's stock price was trending positive in pre-market trading Tuesday morning.