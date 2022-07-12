Tap the bookmark to save this article.

A 39-year-old woman was struck by a car and killed on a street in Duluth, authorities said.

The incident occurred about 11:15 p.m. Sunday on Glenwood Street near Old Howard Mill Road, police said Monday.

According to police:

A 16-year-old was driving east on Glenwood and thought he hit a deer. He pulled over his car and saw that he had struck someone.

Emergency responders declared the woman, Duluth resident Jessica Jimenez, dead at the scene.

"Upon initial investigation, there was no suspected impairment or distraction by the juvenile male," a statement from police read. The teen's identity has yet to be disclosed.