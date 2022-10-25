A 39-year-old man received a term of more than 35 years for fatally shooting another man in north Minneapolis during a dispute over a gun.

Jeffrey V. Murray, of Minneapolis, was sentenced in Hennepin County District Court after being convicted of second-degree murder and illegal weapons possession in connection with the shooting of Darren M. Blissitt, 59, on Sept. 9, 2021, in an apartment in the 2000 block of N. Emerson Avenue.

With credit for time in jail since his arrest, Murray is expected to serve roughly 22 1⁄ 2 years in prison and the balance on supervised release.

According to the criminal complaint:

Blissitt called 911 about 2:45 a.m. and said he had been shot. Police and emergency medical responders arrived, then soon declared him dead at the scene.

In the moments leading up to the shooting, Murray had come to an apartment bedroom and asked about his gun. Blissitt said he did not have it. Murray pointed a gun at Blissitt and shot him.

Blissitt reached under his pillow, grabbed a gun and handed it to Murray, who shot Blissitt again before fleeing. Murray was arrested about a month later.