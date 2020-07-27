A 3-year-old pulled unconscious from a west-central Minnesota lake has died, authorities said Monday.

The child was in Eagle Lake on Friday afternoon, when other people there got the youngster out of the lake and began cardiopulmonary resuscitation in the swimming area, the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office said.

Emergency responders arrived to the lake roughly 25 miles southeast of Fergus Falls, took over lifesaving efforts and had the child taken by air ambulance to a Twin Cities hospital.

The child’s identity was being withheld until family notifications of the apparent drowning could be completed, the Sheriff’s Office said.