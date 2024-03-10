A shooting early Sunday morning in Minneapolis' Lyn-Lake neighborhood wounded three people, police say.

Minneapolis police responded to the shooting in the 600 block of Lake Street West around 1:45 a.m. near the Casablanca Restaurant and Lounge. Two women and a man, all in their 20s, suffered gunshot wounds; the man is believed to be in critical condition. All were transported to HCMC.

Police say gunfire erupted following an altercation among a group of people outside the lounge. Officers were in the area when they heard gunfire and provided immediate medical aid in the parking lot.

No arrest have been made.