3 Minneapolis art exhibitions to see during the sleepiest week of 2024

Whitney was in graduate school at Yale University in the 1970s, and as a Black artist he felt societal pressure to represent Black identity and experience. Instead, he turned to abstraction. This was not unusual at the time; similarly, retired University of Minnesota professor Morgan or C. Morgan (formerly known as Clarence Morgan), dove into abstraction. Whitney’s “Portrait of a Dream,” 1983, offers a soothing color palette of pink, blue and green painted like a hazy thought map through memories, anxieties, hopes and fears. By the early 2000s, Whitney had honed his gridded composition style. The later titles do offer some insight into the work, with references to songs, poems, his beloved Rome (where he maintains a studio) and iconic singer James Brown. But when it comes down to it, this work is about color and what it makes you feel. Ends March 16. (Closed Jan 1, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Thu., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Fri.-Sun. 725 Vineland Place, Mpls., free on Jan 4., otherwise $2-$18, 612-375-7600 or walkerart.org)