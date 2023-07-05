If you're anything like me, you suffer from a self-imposed narrative of seasonal guilt that says if it's a sunny day in Minnesota, you are required to spend it outside. My complex is so deeply embedded that I fantasize about rainy days just so I can savor some indoor respite without an undercurrent of shame.

This mind-set is hardwired for good reason. Minnesotans are stoic sufferers of long, cold winters, barren of anything growing, fresh or green — aside from winter pines and other hardy plants, or the indoor plants we nurture to remember that life exists. So when I'm in the heart, and the heat, of summer, I crave quick, fresh meals that show off the array of available produce and sing the high praises of farmers markets. And I want them to be super simple so I can spend less time in the kitchen and more time outside.

In my home, we celebrate the season as much as possible through food. Dinner plates are full of local summer squash, juicy tomatoes, crunchy cucumbers, crisp peppers and hearty greens. l usually make a pitstop in my backyard before dinner to clip fresh basil, rosemary and lemon thyme from my pots of herbs. This year my 8-year-old planted watermelon and artichokes in addition to our regular rotation of tomatoes and cucumbers, and I'm eagerly waiting to see whether they flourish.

While I love a meal that requires simmering over a stove, being bound indoors by a hot oven is the last place I want to be during the longest days of the year. Especially when there are impromptu lake dips to take, bike rides to go on, baseball games to watch and ice cream shops to visit. My ideal summer meal doesn't demand an oven, is bursting with fresh flavor and is super simple to make.

These three dinners let seasonal produce shine, but are still dense enough to satiate you and whoever else might stop by. They also build on one another, so you can use what was saved from the previous meal in the one that follows.

You don't need an oven, just a blender, a grill and a skillet. These quick meals will give you the flexibility to slow down on your next leisurely walk, pack up to take along to a sporting event, or to let life pull you from your plans. When stored correctly, these dishes really do get better with time, allowing you to savor every second of summer without one ounce of guilt.

Burrata, Mango and Tomato Salad is a quick summer meal that beats the heat.

Burrata, Mango and Tomato Salad

Serves 4.

This fresh and fruit-forward twist on a classic will brighten any plate. From Alyssa Shultis.

• 1/4 c. extra-virgin olive oil

• 1/4 c. white balsamic vinegar

• Zest and juice of 1 lemon

• 1 1/2 tsp. sea salt, divided

• 1/2 tsp. freshly ground pepper

• 2 tbsp. fresh thyme, divided

• 2 mangos, extremely ripe

• 3 oz. prosciutto

• 3 to 4 tomatoes

• 6 to 8 oz. burrata

• 2 to 3 large basil leaves, cut into ribbons

Directions

In a small bowl, mix olive oil, white balsamic vinegar, lemon juice and zest, 1 teaspoon salt, pepper and 1 tablespoon of thyme. Set aside.

Peel mango and cut into thin strips. Cut prosciutto into thin strips. Cut tomatoes into quarters.

Lay prosciutto on a serving plate. Top with mango and tomatoes. Tear burrata into small pieces and scatter around plate.

Pour most of the dressing over salad, reserving the rest for the next meal. Finish with the remaining 1 tablespoon of thyme, the basil and 1/2 teaspoon of sea salt.

Mint Pesto Panzanella.

Mint Pesto Panzanella

Serves 2.

This bread and chicken salad is dressed with refreshing pesto and finished with homemade hot honey. The chicken will need at least an hour to marinate, so plan accordingly. From Alyssa Shultis.

• Leftover dressing from Burrata, Mango and Tomato Salad (see recipe)

• 2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

• 1 c. honey

• 1 small jalapeño

• 1 to 2 tbsp. apple cider vinegar

• Zest and juice from 1 large lime

• 1/2 cucumber, peeled and cubed

• 1/2 c. packed mint leaves

• 1/4 c. parsley leaves

• 1/4 c. walnuts

• 2 cloves garlic, sliced in half

• 1/2 tsp. sea salt

• 1/4 tsp. freshly ground pepper

• 1/3 to 1/2 c. extra-virgin olive oil

• 2 to 3 thick slices seeded multigrain bread

• 1/3 lb. strawberries, quartered

• 1/2 c. feta crumbles

Directions

Place chicken breasts in a lidded container or zip-top bag. Pour leftover dressing over chicken breasts, seal or cover, and let it marinate in the refrigerator for at least one hour, or up to a day.

Meanwhile, make the hot honey. Pour honey into a small skillet, turn heat to medium-low and cook, stirring occasionally, until honey is simmering. Add jalapeño and reduce heat to low. Simmer for 5 minutes, then remove from heat and let cool. Once cool, remove jalapeño, then stir in apple cider vinegar. Pour into a glass container.

Squeeze half of the lime juice over the peeled and cubed cucumber. Stir to combine.

In the bowl of a food processor, place mint, parsley, walnuts, lime zest, remaining lime juice, garlic, salt and pepper. Pulse until the mixture becomes a grainy texture. Keeping the food processor running, pour 1/3 cup olive oil in an even stream. Scoop out into a container, using a small spatula to get everything out. Set aside.

Preheat grill to medium-high heat. Grill chicken until cooked through, around 5 to 6 minutes per side (the internal temperature should reach 165 degrees). Using grill tongs, remove chicken from heat and let rest on a plate. Next, grill bread, one side at a time, until toasted and charred. Pull bread from heat and rub one halved slice of a garlic clove over it. Let cool.

Once they have cooled, cube the grilled chicken and bread. In a large bowl, combine chicken and bread. Add pesto and mix well to coat, adding more olive oil if the pesto is too thick.

Place the chicken and bread pesto mixture on a large plate. Add cucumbers, strawberries and feta. Before serving, pour 2/3 of hot honey over the salad, saving the rest for the next meal.

Zucchini Poke with Quick Pickled Vegetables and Hot Honey Mayo.

Zucchini Poke With Quick Pickled Vegetables and Hot Honey Mayo

Serves 4.

A vegetable-friendly play on the classic bowl that uses the freshest ingredients of the season. From Alyssa Shultis.

• Leftover hot honey from Mint Pesto Panzanella (see recipe)

• 1/4 c. mayonnaise

• 1/2 cucumber, thinly sliced

• 1/2 onion, thinly sliced

• 2 to 3 turnips, thinly sliced

• 1/3 c. apple cider vinegar

• 2 1/2 tbsp. sugar, divided

• 1 1/2 c. short grain brown rice

• 2 large zucchini

• 1 (2-in.) knob fresh ginger, grated

• 2 to 3 tbsp. soy sauce

• 1 tbsp. sesame oil

• 1 shallot, thinly sliced

• 3 to 4 scallions, green parts only, sliced thin

Directions

Whisk leftover hot honey with mayonnaise. Pour into a squeeze bottle.

In a small bowl with a lid, combine cucumber, onion and turnips. Stir in apple cider vinegar and 1 1/2 tablespoons sugar; cover and set aside.

Cook rice according to package directions.

Cut zucchini in half, then cut in half again. Slice thinly into 1/8-inch ribbons.

In another medium bowl, mix grated ginger, soy sauce, sesame oil and remaining 1 tablespoon sugar. Add zucchini and stir to coat.

Heat grill or cast-iron skillet to medium-high. Sear zucchini slices, about 2 minutes per side. Remove from heat and let cool.

In the same skillet, over medium-high heat, add sliced shallot. Cook, stirring often, until deeply brown. Turn heat off and sprinkle with sea salt.

To assemble, plate a scoop of rice, handful of zucchini ribbons and pickled vegetables on each plate. Squeeze hot honey mayo over the top and garnish with scallion greens and shallots.

Alyssa Shultis is a Twin Cities food writer and recipe developer.