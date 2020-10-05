Three people inside a vehicle that was carjacked a day earlier were killed early Monday in north Minneapolis after it crashed while being pursued, according to police.

The victims, whose names and ages have not been released, were in a vehicle that was taken during a carjacking by force on Sunday morning, said police spokesman John Elder.

Officers spotted the vehicle around 1:45 a.m. Monday in the vicinity of Dowling and Logan avenues N. and attempted to stop the vehicle.

The vehicle took off at a "high rate of speed" and got several blocks ahead of pursuing officers. Police observed the driver losing control in the area of 18th and Emerson avenues N., crashing and rolling, Elder said.

Three people inside the car died, Elder said.

Squad video was captured and will be used by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension as part of the investigation. The State Patrol also will reconstruct the crash.

In a different incident late Sunday, a driver fleeing a State Patrol trooper crashed into an apartment building and natural gas line in north Minneapolis.

Troopers were pursuing a Volkswagen Touareg that did not stop for a traffic violation on southbound I-94. The trooper called off the pursuit before the Volkswagen exited the freeway around 9:30 p.m.

The car continued at a "high rate of speed" after leaving the freeway before it crashed into the gas line and building at Lyndale and Aldrich avenues N., the State Patrol said.

The driver, identified by the patrol as Anthony Williams, 25, of Minneapolis, was not hurt. He was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.

A passenger in the vehicle, 29-year-old Shanika Henderson of St. Paul, was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with noncritical injuries, the patrol said.

She was not wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.