A caravan drove through Minneapolis Sunday night, demanding justice for the killing of Amir Locke, the 22-year old Black man fatally shot by Minneapolis police last week as officers executed an unrelated no-knock search warrant.

Organized by several police accountability groups, including Communities United Against Police Brutality and the Racial Justice Network, the caravan of about 50 cars met at 6 p.m. at the Target store at 2500 E. Lake Street.

By 7 p.m., some in the caravan gathered outside a Cedar-Isles-Dean location believed to be the home of interim Police Chief Amelia Huffman, chanting the names of Amir Locke and Breonna Taylor, a Black woman who was killed by Kentucky police during a no-knock warrant in 2020. They also called for Huffman's resignation.

"We're asking for her job," said activist Toussaint Morrison over a microphone outside the home, "because it seems like the only time they pay attention is when it affects their jobs or their money. But we pull up when it affects our lives."

As he spoke, flameless candles flickered in the snow, illuminating white crosses that bore Locke's name. Locke was born and raised in the Twin Cities, and, at the time of his death, one week away from moving to Dallas in pursuit of his music career.