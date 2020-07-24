Sampling is off-limits and cones are scarce in many ice cream shops while proprietors try to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. But most are still offering scoops, as well as takeout-friendly frozen treats that aim to re-create the summer ice cream experience at home. Restaurants are also offering pints — a quarantine staple — to meet customers’ takeout needs during the pandemic.

Adele’s Frozen Custard

Drive-up soft-serve custard, plus custard sandwiches and frozen custard pies.

800 Excelsior Blvd., Excelsior, 952-470-0035, adelescustard.com

Bebe Zito Ice Cream

Scoops of Lemon Party, Tres Leches with Strawberry Churros and Cherry ice cream, from Bebe Zito Ice Cream.

The team at this newly opened ice cream shop say they can’t fill pints fast enough to satisfy takeout customers with their inventive “composed sundaes.”

704 W. 22nd St., Mpls., bebezitomn.com

Cosetta

Quarts of gelato in the Italian grocery store, scoops in the pasticceria.

211 W. 7th St., St. Paul, 651-222-3476, cossettas.com

Fletcher’s Ice Cream

Pints of housemade ice cream, plus waffles and coffee.

1509 NE. Marshall St., Mpls., fletchersicecream.com

Grand Ole Creamery

Pints — and even quarts — are popular to-go items, as are ice cream sandwiches

750 Grand Av., St. Paul, icecreamstpaulmn.com. Also at 4737 Cedar Av. S., Mpls., icecreamminneapolis.com, and at Potluck Food Hall, 1595 W. Hwy. 36, Roseville, icecreampizzaroseville.com

Honey & Mackie’s

Hand-packed pints, plus take-home kits for making your own root beer floats and ice cream sandwiches.

16725 County Road 24, Suite 106, Plymouth, 763-225-6682, honeyandmackies.com

Izzy’s Ice Cream

Single scoops in a cup, Izzy Pop frozen dipped mini-scoops on a stick, and a mini ice-cream sandwich on Birchwood Cafe cookies. Also available in grocery stores.

1100 S. 2nd St., Mpls., 612-206-3356, izzysicecream.com

JonnyPops

The Minnesota-made fruit-and-cream pops are available in grocery stores, and a drive-through at the St. Louis Park factory might be in the works.

Available in grocery stores, jonnypops.com

La Michoacana Purepecha

Paletas from La Michoacana Purepecha

Dozens of flavors of paletas (Mexican-style frozen pops), both cream- and water-based, plus more than 30 ice creams and sorbets by the scoop at this always-busy shop.

701 E. Lake St., Mpls., 612-886-3039,lamichoacanapurepecha.com

La La Homemade Ice Cream

Vanilla basil are among the surprising flavors at this luncheonette.

3146 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., 612-824-5252, lalahomemadeicecream.com

Milkjam Creamery

The scoop shop has pared down its menu, and shakes and malts have become popular takeout orders. Pints can be delivered with food from neighboring World Street Kitchen.

2743 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls., 612-424-4668, milkjamcreamery.com.

Minnesota Nice Cream

Fun Cone at Minnesota Nice Cream

Just soft-serve (and fun toppings) for the summer, but takeaway treats such as pints, “quarantacos” filled with ice cream, and buckets of cookies to come this fall.

807 Broadway St. NE., Mpls., 612-259-7053, mnnicecream.com

Patisserie 46

Ice cream and sorbet pints and individual scoops, with some French-inspired ice cream confections.

4552 Grand Av. S., Mpls., 612-354-3257, patisserie46.com. Ice cream also available at Rose Street Patisserie, 171 N. Snelling Av., St. Paul, 763-913-2980.

Pumphouse Creamery

Pints from a walk-up door, plus “doggie” ice cream cups.

4754 Chicago Av. S., Mpls., 612-825-2021, pumphouse-creamery.com

St. Pops

Cool off at multiple farmers markets with one of these treats on-a-stick.

Various farmers markets, saintpops.com

Sebastian Joe’s

Oreo Brrr Bar from Sebastian Joe’s in Minneapolis

Open for scoops, in addition to takeout-friendly “Dolce” sorbet pops, “Joe’s Brrr Bar” (a local take on the DQ Dilly Bar), and ice cream sandwiches on housemade cookies.

4321 Upton Av. S., Mpls., 612-926-7916, sebastianjoesicecream.com. Also at 1007 W. Franklin Av., Mpls., 612-870-0065.

Sweet Science Ice Cream

Takeout novelties such as gluten-free ice cream sandwiches, chocolate-dipped ice cream bars, prepacked single-scoop cups, ice cream tacos and sorbet “freezie” pops.

Keg and Case Market, 928 W. 7th St., St. Paul, sweetscienceicecream.com.

These 8 restaurants have added takeout ice cream to the menu:

Centro

Churro ice cream by the pint and Mexican ice pops.

1414 Quincy St. NE., Mpls., 612-345-5527, popolvuhmpls.com

Cookies & Custard at Craft & Crew Restaurants

Walk-up windows for Cookies & Custard, featuring cookies from Amy’s Cupcake Shoppe in Hopkins.

The Block Food + Drink, 7007 Walker St., St. Louis Park; Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar, 3675 Minnehaha Av. S., Mpls.; Pub 819, 819 Mainstreet, Hopkins; Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room, 2500 NE. University Av., Mpls.; craftncrew.com/cookies-custard

Due Focacceria

This Italian restaurant added pints and scoops of gelato to the menu, along with deep-fried rice balls, sold from a cart.

475 S. Fairview Av., St. Paul, 651-493-8858, duefocacceria.com

Grand Cafe

The restaurant’s original foie gras and hazelnut ice cream bars are now available to go.

3804 Grand Av. S., Mpls., 612-822-8260, grandcafemn.com

Spoon and Stable

Pastry chef Diane Moua’s rotating ice cream flavors are available for takeout by the pint.

211 N. 1st St., Mpls., 612-224-9850, spoonandstable.com