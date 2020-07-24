Takeout is back at one of Minneapolis’s most highly acclaimed restaurants.

When indoor dining returned to Spoon and Stable earlier this month, chef Gavin Kaysen took its new-for-the-pandemic takeout menu offline.

This week, it came back — and there are some surprises.

“We had always planned to bring it back, we just wanted to take about seven to 10 days to get service in the dining room under what feels like a little more control,” Kaysen said.

One big new addition: Spoon and Stable’s sister restaurant in Wayzata, the French bistro Bellecour — which announced its permanent closure last week — is making some appearances.

Bellecour’s cult “Dirty French” burger is now available for takeout at Spoon and Stable, while supplies last. Other “Homage to Bellecour” dishes available every day for the next few weeks will include a Spring Pot au Feu with braised beef short rib, bone marrow, peas and mushroom consommé.

Gavin Kaysen is named Best Chef Midwest at James Beard awards. Chef/owner of Spoon and Stable and Bellecour won at the "Oscars of the food world." He's the fifth Minnesota chef to win in the category. [ Star Tribune photo by Tom Wallace • tom.wallace@startribune.com

“It is a great way for that brand to live,” Kaysen explained about the tribute to Bellecour. “While it did not work where it was, it does not mean that she is asleep forever.”

Beyond bistro fare, the takeout menu has expanded to more closely mirror the in-restaurant menu. Look for bison tartare, orecchiette verde with rabbit sausage, dry-aged duck breast with fermented rhubarb and foie gras, creamy spinach and cheese curds. For dessert, pastry chef Diane Moua’s ice cream by the pint and honey and cream cake will be available. Cocktail kits help recreate the bar experience at home.

Family meals, however, have not come back, “but that may change as we continue to find the path forward in this new normal,” Kaysen said.

Takeout can be ordered 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily on the restaurant’s website, and takes about 30 minutes to prepare.

Spoon and Stable, 211 N. 1st St., Mpls., 612-224-9850, spoonandstable.com

