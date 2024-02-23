600345727

25 Lawn Terrace

"Architectural-statement" mid-century modern home in Golden Valley lists for $1.385 million. It has a built in 280-gallon aquarium, an attached greenhouse-like atrium and was once on the cover of the magazine 'Suburban Living' for its design. Owner Ken Darling, a local gay activist, is putting his beloved home up for sale as he moves to Palm Beach.