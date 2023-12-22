Prosecutors on Friday charged a 21-year-old Eden Prairie man with murder in connection with the fatal shooting last weekend outside a Minneapolis bar and restaurant.

Newly-filed charges in Hennepin County District Court accuse Juan Josue Canario Robles of shooting Franclin Ignacio Orellana, 44, of Blaine, after the two got in a fight after Orellana's friend approached Robles' girlfriend on the dance floor of Conga Latin Bistro, 501 E Hennepin Ave.

Robles faces two counts of second-degree murder and remains in custody; he was arrested Wednesday night, according to jail logs. Orellana died Monday in the hospital from gunshot wounds to his head and neck that he sustained around 2 a.m. Saturday outside the bistro.

According to the charges:

Officers found a man performing CPR on Orellana when they responded to the shooting. He was rushed to Hennepin County Medical Center as officers spoke to several eyewitnesses.

Orellana's friend said they went to Conga around 10 p.m. The friend said he was dancing with Robles' girlfriend. He told Robles he didn't want any problems, but Robles punched him in the face. He said Robles followed him outside and pointed a gun at his chest while making threats.

Security guards saw the interaction and witnessed Robles punch Orellana's friend again. The men wrestled before Robles got into a vehicle and drove away. Orellana chased the vehicle and that's when Robles is accused of firing at him.

Conga's owner gave police Robles' phone number and they later found him at his Eden Prairie apartment. There, officers found a 9-mm pistol and spoke with Robles' girlfriend.

She told police that Orellana's friend made her uncomfortable when he approached her on the dance floor. She told Robles this, and he got in a fight with Orellana's friend. She said she was waiting in the car during the altercation. As they were driving away she heard banging on the car so she pulled her gun out of the glove box. She said Robles grabbed the gun and shot out the window.

The woman and Robles gave conflicting accounts about who threw the gun into the river as they drove over a bridge.

Robles told police that Orellana's friend punched him in the back of the head as he left with his girlfriend. He admitted to taking the gun from her and shooting at Orellana as he chased after them.