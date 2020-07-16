Two suspects have been arrested after gunfire at a St. Paul intersection in the Summit-University neighborhood left one man dead and another person wounded, police said.

A 21-year-old man was jailed early Thursday in connection a man who was shot in the head about 5:45 p.m. Wednesday near N. Western Avenue and W. Concordia Avenue.

A nurse, emergency medical responders and officers rendered aid as a large crowd gathered on the street, but he died at the scene, police said. The man’s identity has yet to be released.

Other officers responding to the scene saw a car quickly drive from the area, police said. The officers followed the vehicle and saw that it crashed 1½ miles to the west near the intersection of Marshall Avenue and N. Chatsworth Street.

A man was taken from that car to police headquarters for questioning and later jailed on suspicion of murder. Authorities have yet to say what role he may have played in St. Paul’s 18th homicide of the year.

Also, a 27-year-old man was booked into jail about 11:55 p.m. Wednesday on suspicion of assault.

“Investigators are still working through the evidence and speaking with witnesses,” said Police Sgt. Mike Ernster. “To maintain the integrity of this investigation, we won’t be speaking to their exact roles in this incident yet.”

Neither man has been charged. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

A short time after the fatal shooting, a second male gunshot victim arrived at Regions Hospital in a private vehicle. He was treated for injuries that were believed to not be life-threatening, police said. It’s also believed he was wounded during the fatal shooting, according to police.

Anyone with information about either case is asked to call police at 651-266-5650.