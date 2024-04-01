The moon will completely block out the sun in vast swathes of the continental United States on April 8. The path of totality, or the 70-mile band where the sun will be completely obscured by the moon, will move from Eagle Pass, Texas, to Houlton, Maine, over about two hours.

In layman's terms, Science Museum of Minnesota spokeswoman Karilyn Robinson said: "It's going to be like the moon saying, 'Ope, I'm going to scooch right past ya,' to the sun."

While the moon will only cover about three-quarters of the sun here in the Twin Cities, Robinson said it will still put on quite a show. The view will likely be similar to what folks in San Francisco witnessed in 2017, when the California city was about as far away from the path of totality as Minneapolis will be this year.

Regardless of how much of the sun the moon obscures, scientists warn against looking directly at the Earth's source of light and heat.

"It is not good for your eyes to do that," Robinson said.

NASA and the American Astronomical Association recommend an eclipse viewer or glasses with special filters sold by their list of verified vendors.

The Science Museum of Minnesota will include a pair of glasses with admission on Monday, April 8. The day's programming will include presentations by NASA ambassadors, a special solar eclipse edition of the museum's Stellar Tours exhibit and three different viewing terraces.

American Public Media's "Smash Boom Best" podcast will also broadcast live from the museum that day. The eclipse will be at its peak at about 2 p.m. and the sky will begin to darken a little over an hour prior.

Adult tickets will cost $32.95. Children's admission to the museum's eclipse event will cost $22.95.

Here are a few other places hosting eclipse events in the Twin Cities:

Visitors can learn how to make their own pinhole projectors and museum staff are outfitting telescopes with UV filters that will allow folks to view the sun's surface. Admission to these outdoor activities is free. Gallery admission — $15 for adults, $13 for seniors, $12 for children and free to University of Minnesota students — includes access to a flip book workshop and a livestream from one of the locations where the moon will fully obscure the sun. The planetarium will also host special eclipse shows. The museum opens at 10 a.m. and events run through 4 p.m.

State parks

Several Minnesota parks are hosting eclipse viewing events. Department of Natural Resources officials will provide lessons and activities at Sibley State Park, Minneopa State Park and more . For a full list, visit the DNR website.