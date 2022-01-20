Hockey Day Minnesota 2022, Mankato

What: The 15th installment of a day celebrating Minnesota hockey, focused on outdoor games, plus the Wild. Mankato was set to play host to the event in 2021, but it was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. It was last held in 2020 at Parade Stadium in Minneapolis.

Where: Blakeslee Stadium, Minnesota State Mankato (except for Wild-Chicago)

Wednesday: Girls, Mankato East vs. Mankato West

Thursday

5 p.m.: Wounded Warrior game

7 p.m.: Southern Minnesota Celebrity Game

Friday

5:30 p.m.: Boys, Mankato East vs. Mankato West

8:30 p.m.: Minnesota State alumni game

Saturday (all games on BSN)

9:30 a.m.: Girls, Andover vs. Edina

1 p.m.: Boys, East Grand Forks vs. Prior Lake

4:30 p.m.: College men, Minnesota State vs. St. Thomas

8 p.m.: Wild vs. Chicago, Xcel Energy Center

Sunday

1:30 p.m.: College women, Minnesota State vs. St. Thomas