2020 LYNX SCHEDULE
All games at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., with designated home teams.
July-August
26 Connecticut (ESPN) 11 am
28 at Seattle (CBSSN) 9 pm
30 Chicago 7 pm
1 at Connecticut 3 pm
5 at New York (CBSSN) 6 pm
7 Indiana 5 pm
9 at Los Angeles (ESPN2) 6 pm
11 Washington 5 pm
13 at Las Vegas (ESPN2) 8 pm
15 New York (CBSSN) 5 pm
19 Dallas 8 pm
21 at Phoenix (CBSSN) 9 pm
23 Atlanta 3 pm
26 Los Angeles (CBSSN) 7 pm
28 at Atlanta 6 pm
30 Phoenix 5 pm
September
2 at Chicago 6 pm
4 at Dallas 7 pm
6 Seattle 5 pm
8 at Washington 7 pm
10 Las Vegas 7 pm
12 at Indiana 5 pm
Note: FOX Sports North will announce its TV games at a later date
