2020 LYNX SCHEDULE

All games at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., with designated home teams.

July-August

26 Connecticut (ESPN) 11 am

28 at Seattle (CBSSN) 9 pm

30 Chicago 7 pm

1 at Connecticut 3 pm

5 at New York (CBSSN) 6 pm

7 Indiana 5 pm

9 at Los Angeles (ESPN2) 6 pm

11 Washington 5 pm

13 at Las Vegas (ESPN2) 8 pm

15 New York (CBSSN) 5 pm

19 Dallas 8 pm

21 at Phoenix (CBSSN) 9 pm

23 Atlanta 3 pm

26 Los Angeles (CBSSN) 7 pm

28 at Atlanta 6 pm

30 Phoenix 5 pm

September

2 at Chicago 6 pm

4 at Dallas 7 pm

6 Seattle 5 pm

8 at Washington 7 pm

10 Las Vegas 7 pm

12 at Indiana 5 pm

 

Note: FOX Sports North will announce its TV games at a later date