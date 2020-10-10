Gophers schedule

Oct. 24 vs. Michigan

Oct. 30 at Maryland

Nov. 7 at Illinois

Nov. 13 vs. Iowa

Nov. 20 vs. Purdue

Nov. 28 at Wisconsin

Dec. 5 vs. Northwestern

Dec. 12 at Nebraska

Dec. 19 vs. TBA*

*Champions Week: The Big Ten will pit the two division winners against each other in the conference championship game. The other teams will play one more cross-division game, with the second-place teams facing each other, the third-place teams, etc. The conference has said it will try to avoid rematches.