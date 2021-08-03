A Brooklyn Park man has received a 20-year term for fatally shooting a man in a vehicle while "having words" about a potential drug deal in Brooklyn Park.

William D. Hall, 23, was sentenced Monday in Hennepin County District Court in connection with the Aug. 30 encounter in a parking lot near the 6900 block of N. 76th Avenue that left 29-year-old Darius D. Rodgers of Brooklyn Park dead.

Hall, who pleaded guilty earlier to second-degree intentional murder and second-degree assault, will serve about 13⅓ years in prison and the balance on supervised release.

The plea agreement led to an attempted murder charge being dismissed.

Police responding to the scene found Rodgers in the driver's seat of a vehicle with gunshot wounds to his head and elsewhere on his body. Another man was shot in the leg and on the ground nearby. A third man who had been shot was in an apartment.

Officers learned from the wounded men and others that Hall approached the vehicle and "began having words" with Rodgers "over a potential drug transaction," the charges read. Hall then started shooting into the vehicle and hit all three men with gunfire.

