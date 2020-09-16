Authorities have identified a man fatally shot during an argument in a Brooklyn Park apartment complex.

Darius Deshun Rodgers, 29, of Brooklyn Park was shot and killed Aug. 30, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

William D. Hall, of Brooklyn Park, was charged in Hennepin County last week with second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder in connection with the encounter in a parking lot near the 6900 block of N. 76th Avenue.

Authorities have yet to locate Hall and have issued a warrant for his arrest.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police responding to a call about 3:50 p.m. heard gunfire and went to an apartment parking lot, where they located Rodgers in the driver’s seat of a vehicle with gunshot wounds to his head and elsewhere on his body.

Another man was shot in the leg and on the ground nearby. A third man who had been shot was in an apartment.

Officers learned from the wounded men and others that Hall approached the vehicle and “began having words” with Rodgers “over a potential drug transaction.”

Hall then started shooting into the vehicle and hitting all three men with gunfire.