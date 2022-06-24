A 2-year-old child was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Maple Grove on Thursday.
Maple Grove police were dispatched to the crash at the 16000 block of County Road 81 at about 5:30 p.m., according to a news release. The toddler was declared deceased at the Maple Grove hospital a short while later. The 31-year-old driver was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.
The driver of the other vehicle was uninjured. County Road 81 was temporarily closed following the crash.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office will release the identity of the child. Police said they continue to investigate.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
West Metro
2-year-old killed in Maple Grove crash
Maple Grove police investigating two-vehicle crash that led to toddler's death.
Local
BCA to look into police shooting in St. Michael standoff
The man who holed up in a St. Michael home for more than 36 hours remains hospitalized after police shot him Wednesday night.
East Metro
Lake Elmo fire chief questioned over traffic incident
February passing maneuver left other driver in northern Minnesota ditch
Coronavirus
Minnesota drops out of COVID-19 high-risk level entirely
CDC designation is designed to alert communities when the virus is pressuring local hospital capacity.
Minneapolis
Feds seek 25-year sentence for Derek Chauvin for civil rights violations
Chauvin pleaded guilty to charges tied to George Floyd's 2020 death and a case involving teenage boy.