Searchers have yet to find two canoeists from southern Minnesota who have been missing for more than a week in northwestern Wisconsin.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office was alerted about a canoe capsizing sometime during the last weekend of October on the Minong Flowage in Wascott, officials said.

Efforts to locate Ryan J. Busch, 26, and Andrew T. DeRock, 27, both from New Ulm, "began almost immediately" and involved personnel from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the Sheriff's Office and numerous fire departments and search-and-rescue units.

As daybreak arrived Monday, there has been no word of either canoeist being found, and the Sheriff's Office said in a statement that what started as a rescue effort is now "considered a recovery mission."

Obstacles such as weather, cold water temperatures and natural foliage in the search area have hindered recover efforts, the statement continued.