Two more women wounded in Tuesday's shooting in Buffalo, Minn., were identified Friday, and online fundraisers were started to help them and their families.

Antonya Fransen-Pruden was shot in the back while working at the Allina Clinic on Crossroads Campus Drive, according to a GoFundMe page set up by her family. Another woman who was shot and wounded, Tammy Schauffler, was identified on the new Buffalo Strong website.

North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale on Friday confirmed that three victims remain in the hospital. One is in fair condition and two are in good condition.

The release of the two wounded women's names leave just one injured shooting victim unidentified. Earlier, Sherry Curtis was identified as one of the four wounded in Tuesday's attack. Lindsay Overbay, a medical assistant at the clinic, was fatally shot.

Gregory Paul Ulrich, 67, of Buffalo, faces seven charges in connection with the attack: one count of second-degree murder, four counts of attempted first-degree premeditated murder, one count of possession of an explosive device and one count of possession of a pistol without a permit. He had a long history of anger at the clinic over what he said was unnecessary back surgery, authorities have said.

"Though the extent of Antonya's injuries are currently unknown, what we do know is Antonya's life has changed forever and she has a long road ahead of her for recovery," her family wrote on the GoFundMe site.

Tammy SchaufflerFrom buffalostrong.care website

Fransen-Pruden has two young children and graduated with her bachelor's degree in nursing in December. She was studying for her board exams while working full time at the clinic.

"The family would like to sincerely thank you all for the outpour of love, messages and prayers we have received for Antonya," the family said on the site. "Please know that your positive energy is felt and has kept us all going during this deeply sad and stressful time. We ask that you continue to keep her and us in prayer!"

A Buffalo hair salon is collecting donations on behalf of Schauffler. All proceeds from product sales made Feb. 18-20 at Natural Roots Salon will be donated toward her recovery. Donations can also be made through Venmo to @NaturalRootsSalon.

Alex Chhith • 612-673-4759