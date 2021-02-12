The victims of Tuesday's shootings at a Buffalo clinic are being honored with flags at half-staff and a moment of silence.

One person died and four were wounded in the attack at the Allina Clinic on Crossroads Campus Drive in Buffalo, Minn.

Gov. Tim Walz ordered flags lowered until Sunday to honor the victims. And Allina will honor them at its facilities at noon Friday with a moment of silence.

In addition, those interested can donate online to Allina's fund for the families and designate the victims as recipients, the clinic said.

Checks can be made out to Allina Office of Philanthropy and mailed to 2925 Chicago Av., Mail Route 10103, Minneapolis, MN 55407. Cash can also be sent, and victims should be designated as recipients.

A separate GoFundMe has been set up for Sherry Curtis, a licensed practical nurse, who was injured. Over $11,000 was raised as of Thursday evening. Another GoFundMe has raised more than $227,000 for the family of the woman killed, Lindsay Overbay.

"We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love and support we have received and know that our own employees and the public are eager to show their support," Allina said in a statement. "We continue to be appreciative of the support of health care providers, EMS and law enforcement."

Alex Chhith