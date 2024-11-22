2 men found guilty in Minnesota on charges related to deadly border crossing case

Patel’s attorney said authorities have the wrong man and he isn’t the same person who was communicating with Shand over the phone about the trips. Shand’s defense counsel has described him as a cab driver who was an unwitting participant in the scheme and “used” by Patel and others. One of the prosecution’s key witnesses, convicted West Coast smuggler Rajinder Pal Singh, blamed a Canadian player in the scheme for the Patel family’s deaths that night. He said Fenil Patel, who was charged by Indian police and lives in Toronto, arranged for Indian migrants to get Canadian visas so they could unlawfully cross into the U.S. and that he coordinated their passage from north of the border.\